Latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Platform to Power Host of New 5G Devices

Qualcomm announced Tuesday that a total of 15 global equipment manufacturers have selected the San Diego company’s Snapdragon 865 mobile platform for their 5G smartphone launches this year.

The manufacturers and brands are ASUS, Black Shark, Fujitsu, iQOO, Lenovo, Nubia, OPPO, realme, Redmi, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE.

At a press briefing live-streamed from Qualcomm’s San Diego headquarters, CEO Steve Mollenkopf said the company is positioned to secure a major part of what is estimated to be a $13.2 trillion worldwide market.

“The future really is wireless,” said Mollenkopf. “5G is really the beginning of a multi-decade opportunity for Qualcomm.”

President Cristiano Amon said the Snapdragon platform is not just for smartphones, but also for a new generation of connected personal computers, a wide range of other connected devices, and even automobiles.

As of December, more than 70 designs have been announced or are in development based on the latest Snapdragon platform, the company said.

“There is no question that Qualcomm has the 5G modem leadership in the industry,” said Amon.

