Carlsbad-Based Legoland Appoints New General Manager

Legoland announced Tuesday that it has appointed a new general manager for its Carlsbad-based theme park.

Kurt Stocks is taking the reins from Peter Ronchetti, who retired recently after serving 11 years as general manager of Legoland’s California location.

Under Ronchetti’s leadership the theme park opened the Lego Chima Water Park, the Legoland Hotel and the Legoland Castle Hotel.

Stocks previously served as the general manager of Legoland’s Malaysia Resort, where he oversaw the opening of the Sea Life Malaysia section of the theme park in April 2019.

Stocks, originally from Australia, began his career as a professional rugby player before pivoting to a career in the health and fitness industry.

He eventually rose to the role of managing director at Fitness First Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur before joining the Legoland Malaysia Resort.

He will oversee the Carlsbad-based theme park’s biggest expansion to date when Lego Movie World opens on March 27.

–City News Service

