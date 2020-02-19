Property Tax Postponement Deadline Extended in San Diego & 25 Other Counties

Share This Article:

State Controller Betty Yee. Photo by Chris StoneState Controller Betty T. Yee announced Wednesday that homeowners recently affected by major earthquakes, winter storms, wildfires and flooding in 26 California counties, including San Diego, have more time to apply for the Property Tax Postponement program.

Administered by the State Controller’s Office, PTP allows homeowners who are seniors, are blind or have a disability and who meet income, equity and other requirements to delay payment of property taxes on their primary residence.

Residents of the following counties in governor-declared disaster areas now have a deadline of June 1 to apply for 2019-20 PTP: Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Los Angeles, Marin, Mendocino, Modoc, Mono, Monterey, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Shasta, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Ventura, and Yolo.

In the 2018-19 tax year, California homeowners postponed more than $3.5 million in residential property taxes through PTP, according to Yee’s office.

Funding for the program is limited, and applications are processed in the order they are received. Participants must reapply each year and demonstrate they continue to meet eligibility requirements.

The interest rate for all taxes postponed under PTP is 7%. A lien is placed on the real property, or a security agreement filed with the Department of Housing and Community Development for a manufactured home, until the account is paid in full.

Applications for the 2020-21 tax year will be available in September. Applications and program details can be found online or by calling 800-952- 5661.

–City News Service

