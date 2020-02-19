4 San Diego County Hotels Again Earn AAA 5-Diamond Rating

Share This Article:

Four San Diego County hotels again earned the AAA’s coveted Five Diamond rating, putting them on a list that includes just 119 hotels nationwide, the Automobile Club of Southern California announced Wednesday.

Nearly two dozen other hotels in the county earned Four Diamond ratings.

The local hotels earning the Five Diamond rating were Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa in Carlsbad; The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla; Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in Rancho Santa Fe; and Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

The list is unchanged from last year.

“The AAA Five Diamond designation reflects the hotels that offer world-class luxury, amenities and indulgence and restaurants that offer leading- edge cuisine and preparation with extraordinary guest services,” said Patricia Marenco, the Auto Club’s approved-accommodations supervisor.

Across Southern California, 14 hotels earned the Five Diamond rating. The others making the list were:

— The Beverly Hills Hotel and Bungalows;

— The Peninsula Beverly Hills;

— Hotel Bel-Air;

— Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point;

— The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel;

— Montage Laguna Beach;

— The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach;

— Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village;

— Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara in Montecito; and

— Ojai Valley Inn & Spa.

The list is also unchanged from last year.

The Auto Club also released its list of Four-Diamond Ratings for hotels and restaurants. To earn the rating, hotels must be “refined, stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail,” according to the Auto Club.

San Diego County establishments landing on the list were:

Alpine

— Viejas Casino & Resort

— Willows Hotel & Spa

Carlsbad

— Cape Rey Carlsbad, A Hilton Resort

Coronado

— Hotel del Coronado

— Loews Coronado Bay Resort

Del Mar

— L’Auberge Del Mar

El Cajon

— Sycuan Casino Resort

La Jolla

— Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

— Hyatt Regency La Jolla

— The Grande Colonial

Pala

— Pala Casino Spa and Resort

Rancho Bernardo

— Rancho Bernardo Inn

San Diego

— Andaz San Diego

— Hilton San Diego Bayfront

— InterContinental San Diego

— Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego

— Marriott Marquis San Diego & Marina

— Omni San Diego Hotel

— Pacific Terrace Hotel

— The US Grant, A Luxury Collection Hotel

— The Westgate Hotel

— The Westin San Diego

— The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Meanwhile, the Addison restaurant at Fairmont Grand Del Mar maintained its Five Diamond rating for eateries, one of only three in Southern California to earn the ranking. The others are The Belvedere at The Peninsula Beverly Hills and Providence in Hollywood.

Fifteen restaurants in San Diego County earned Four Diamond ratings. According to the Auto Club, such restaurants offer “a distinctive fine-dining experience, employing creative preparations that are skillfully served amid upscale ambience.”

The restaurants landing on the list were:

— The Grove Steakhouse at Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine;

— Argyle Steakhouse in Carlsbad;

— Vivace at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad;

— MARKET Restaurant + Bar in Del Mar;

— Bull and Bourbon Steakhouse in El Cajon;

— A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla;

— Donovan’s Steak & Chop House in La Jolla;

— George’s at the Cove in La Jolla;

— The Marine Room in La Jolla;

— Mille Fleurs in Rancho Santa Fe;

— Avant in Rancho Bernardo;

— Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop;

— Grant Grill at The US Grant;

— Mister A’s; and

— Veladora in Rancho Santa Fe.

–City News Service

