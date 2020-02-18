County to Sell More Than 400 Delinquent Properties in Online Auction

Share This Article:

San Diego County will sell more than 400 delinquent properties worth at least $13 million in an online auction that begins on Feb. 28 and continues through March 4.

“This is our 40th annual property auction, and we want every single parcel sold so it can get back on the tax roll, generating revenue for the county,” said county Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister.

He said there are 53 residential or commercial properties, 324 timeshares, and 65 parcels of land for sale this year. The minimum bids that will be accepted total $12,675,400.

Bidders must registered online at sdttc.mytaxsale.com before Thursday, Feb. 20, and submit a refundable $1,000 deposit plus a $35 processing fee.

All sales are final, and McAllister urged buyers to carefully study the process and properties on the auction site.

“Our online auction platform has allowed us to make this auction available to people around the globe,” noted McAllister. “Last year, we sold 449 properties for $2.8 million.”

Before the auction, the county attempts to contact property owners to notify them of the impending sale. Owners can reclaim their property by paying all taxes and fees owed before 5 p.m. on Feb. 27.

