San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose four-tenths of a cent Monday to $3.561, one day after falling three-tenths of a cent.

The average price is four-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 2 cents lower than one month ago, but 26.9 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“Southern California gasoline average prices continue to be the most expensive in the country, and recent declines in oil prices worldwide have not yet made much of an impact locally,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

–City News Service

