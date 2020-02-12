Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since March 26

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped two-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $3.555, its lowest amount since March 26, one day after decreasing eight-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 1 cent less than one week ago and 3.4 cents lower than one month ago but 27.7 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 4.7 cents since the start of the year.

The average price customarily declines in winter because of low demand, but this year’s decrease is being offset by higher production costs for summer-blend gasoline, according to Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California. Most Southern California gasoline stations will be required to sell summer-blend gasoline on April 1.

–City News Service

