Ridehailing Company Lyft Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Driver Center in Bay Park

Lyft opened a 35,000-square-foot “Driver Center” Tuesday in a former Toys “R” Us store in Bay Park to provide a one-stop location for its drivers to go for vehicle repairs, maintenance and other support services.

“We’re proud to open one of Lyft’s first Driver Centers in San Diego to further meet our drivers’ needs directly,” said Lyft Southern California General Manager Hao Meng. “We know that maintaining a vehicle can add up and our goal is to service drivers’ vehicles in a timely and affordable way so they can get back on the road.”

The facility at 1240 W. Morena Blvd. will be staffed by 20 vehicle service specialists, driver support and onboarding staff.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jerry Sanders and other community leaders were on hand for an opening ceremony.

The Driver Center is designed like a race car pit stop, according to the ride-hailing company, with technicians working in teams to quickly get repairs completed and drivers back on the road.

Available vehicle services include oil changes, tire rotation, and replacement of tires, brake pads, wiper blades, spark plugs, filters and batteries, along with free diagnostic assessments. While the cost of services may vary based on a vehicle’s make and model, Lyft officials said the company is working to ensure pricing is below the market average.

Lyft drivers can schedule an appointment by visiting Lyft.com/drivercenter, tapping on “Service” in their Driver app or simply walking in to the center, which will also serve as a driver hub with places to relax in between rides, access to bathrooms, Wi-Fi, coffee, lounge and work spaces.

Drivers can connect in-person with Lyft community representatives for assistance, including vehicle inspections and app support.

Lyft’s Express Drive program will also operate out of the San Diego center, connecting Lyft drivers to rental vehicles with standard maintenance and insurance coverage through rental partner Flexdrive.

Lyft recently opened similar facilities in Austin, Texas, Denver, Phoenix and San Francisco.

— City News Service

