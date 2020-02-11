Allegiant Announces New Summertime Flights to 6 Cities from San Diego

Share This Article:

Low-fare carrier Allegiant announced Tuesday it will add summertime nonstop service to six cities from San Diego International Airport.

The airline will offer six flights a week to Las Vegas beginning June 3 and continuing through Aug. 17.

Five other cities that will have twice weekly service from San Diego:

Tulsa, OK – June 3 through Aug. 15

Billings, MT – June 4 through Aug. 16

Sioux Falls, SD – June 5 through Aug. 17

Idaho Falls, ID – June 5 through Aug. 17

Medford, OR – June 4 through Aug. 16

“The addition of these seasonal summer routes is great news all around,” said Kim Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “Allegiant travelers will enjoy coming to San Diego during the summer months to experience the many offerings for which our amazing region is known. Additionally, San Diegans now have new nonstop flights to some wonderful cities so I hope they take advantage of this opportunity to explore them.”

Tickets for the new routes are already on sale at the Las Vegas-based airline’s website.

