Share This Article:

San Diego County officially re-opened 28 renovated affordable homes in Carlsbad Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The County invested $675,000 in the rehabilitation of Vista Las Flores, a community that serves low-income families.

To qualify for placement in the two- and three-bedroom apartments, families must make 60% or less of the Area Median Income. In addition, three of the homes are reserved for families with at least one member with a developmental disability.

Wakeland Housing originally developed the property with San Diego Interfaith Housing Foundation in 2002. The rehabilitation project revamped the entire property, including the community room.

County officials know, however, that the two dozen homes are not enough to fill the vast need for housing.

“Despite a record pace of openings and groundbreakings, the affordable housing crisis in San Diego and the entire state of California remains real,” Health and Human Services Agency Director Nick Macchione said during the event.

The County has taken a variety of steps to increase affordable housing units in the region, including:

Establishing the Innovative Housing Trust Fund to provide gap financing to developments that create or preserve affordable housing.

Operating the No Place Like Home Program to provides capital and operating subsidies for permanent supportive housing.

Investing U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant funds in programs that strengthen the success of affordable housing developments.

In addition, the County Health and Human Services Agency has established a Housing Strategy for the next five years that supports the County’s Live Well San Diego vision of healthy, safe and thriving residents and communities.

– Staff reports

Affordable Housing Units in Carlsbad Re-open Following $675K Renovation was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: