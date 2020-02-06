Kilroy Marks Groundbreaking of Carbon Neutral Building with Party in Little Italy

Share This Article:

Concrete columns are already being poured, but Kilroy Realty officially marked the groundbreaking for carbon-neutral 2100 Kettner on Thursday with a public party in Little Italy.

“This is what the future is about,” said Assemblyman Todd Gloria, who wielded one of the ceremonial shovels. “This is not just a sustainable building, but this is a beautiful building.”

When it opens in the first quarter of 2021, the six-story building will offer over 200,000 square feet of tech-oriented office space, ground floor stores and restaurants and a rooftop patio.

San Francisco-based Kilroy has moved into San Diego in a big way, with One Paseo in Carmel Valley and 9455 Towne Center Drive in University City.

“Kilroy is taking a lot of what they learned in San Francisco and bringing it down to San Diego,” said Nelson Ackerly, senior vice president for the firm in San Diego. “Little Italy is the place where our Millennial workforce wants to live.”

Adjacent to the new office building, a residential project with 1,047 residential units is planned.

Councilman Chris Ward, who represents the neighborhood, praised the carbon neutral aspect of the new building.

“2100 is going to be a shining example of moving business forward while being environmentally responsible,” he said.

The event helped raise awareness and money for the San Diego Fishermen’s Working Group, which seeks to promote local sustainable seafood.

