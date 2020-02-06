Share This Article:

More than 100 janitors will join with community supporters and City Councilman Chris Ward as they march in downtown San Diego on Thursday to demand improved working conditions.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The 25,000 members of the SEIU United Service Workers West union are entering contract negotiations and want to make a statement.

According to a statement from the union, janitors in California are largely immigrant women. They cite a 2015 PBS documentary, “Rape on the Night Shift,” which showcases bad working conditions in office buildings across California. It features examples of rape, sexual harassment, wage theft and human trafficking, with the worker’s immigrant status being used as leverage to avoid reporting the crimes.

Since then, the union said it has worked with lawmakers to clean up the industry, but it is still calling on building owners and property management companies to do their part and sign onto the Immigrant New Deal, which allows workers to unionize, find fair jobs at a good wage, and have a workplace free of sexual harassment and exploitation.

The march is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Seventh Avenue and B Street in downtown San Diego.

Councilman Ward to Join SEIU Janitors on March for Better Working Conditions was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: