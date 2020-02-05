Cinépolis Unveils Extravagant New Theater in Carlsbad

Share This Article:

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas is taking its reputation as a luxury theater one step further this week when it unveils its new location in Carlsbad.

The theater, located in the La Costa Town Square, opens this Friday. Customers can expect a whopping 33,000-square-foot space featuring eight screens with 570 luxury seats.

“We opened our first U.S. cinema in San Diego, so it is particularly rewarding to launch our tenth California location here. We’re excited to introduce our latest building design, featuring an expanded bar area and new chef driven menu, to a community that has been so supportive of us over the last 8 years,” said Luis Olloqui, chief executive officer of Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. “We’re excited to continue bringing our luxury movie-going experience to the area and complement the original Paseo Real location, which allows us to provide an increase in cinema viewing options.”

But, what will really grab movie-goers is its new menu. Complete with gourmet dishes and in-theater waiter service, Cinépolis said customers can expect a menu unlike any other locations.

The new menu will feature more chef-driven selections using fresh ingredients, gluten-friendly and vegetarian-friendly options. Guests can expect everything from double dip shrimp and lobster tacos to seasonal salads, fresh pizzas, Wagyu burgers and freshly baked cookies to order – all satisfying and easy to eat inside a dim auditorium.

Cinépolis will also offer a full bar menu that includes craft beer, specialty cocktails and a hand-selected wine program. New to the menu are the “bottomless” options such as bottomless sodas, bottomless ICEEs and bottomless popcorn: one size at one price with endless same-stay refills, the company said in a press release.

For more information about Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas La Costa Town Square, go to cinepolisusa.com.

