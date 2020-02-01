San Diego County Gas Prices at Lowest Average Since March 27

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the fifth consecutive day Saturday, falling six-tenths of a cent to $3.561, its lowest amount since March 27.

The average price is 1.8 cents less than one week ago and 3.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 33.4 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“While concerns about the coronavirus are pushing down demand for oil and gasoline nationwide, locally our gas prices are more affected by the performance of our refineries,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Once gas stations start selling the more expensive summer blend of gasoline, which will happen over the next couple of weeks, we could see price increases that reflect both the increased production costs and the constrained supply if these unplanned refinery issues aren’t quickly resolved.”

