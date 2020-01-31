Share This Article:

The San Diego craft beer scene will be on national display during a Super Bowl ad that features Saint Archer Brewing Co. co-founder Paul Rodriguez skateboarding through Ocean Beach.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Molson Coors Beverage Company, which purchased Saint Archer in 2015, placed the ad to support the national rollout of Saint Archer Gold, a new premium light beer.

The 30-second “Patience” spot is said to be the largest investment that Molson Coors has made for an ad during the big game since 2009.

The spot features Rodriguez, a professional skateboarder known as “P-Rod,” skateboarding through Ocean Beach and other San Diego neighborhoods in search of Saint Archer while whistling“Patience” by Guns and Roses.

“There’s no better way to introduce a new, game-changing brand than by debuting during one of the biggest television events of the year,” said Andrew Walker, a Molson Coors vice president. “We are all incredibly excited about Saint Archer Gold and its potential to drive growth in the premium end of the light beer market.”

Brad Nadal, president of the Miramar-based craft brewery founded in 2013, said the Super Bowl ad is designed to introduce the nation to both a new beer and the Saint Archer brand.

“Saint Archer was founded by skaters, surfers, artists and creatives who put real value in embracing life’s journey,” said Nadal. “So it was important our soul came through — in the beer and in the story of Saint Archer Gold.”

Saint Archer Gold is a 95-calorie light beer with a 4.2% alcohol content that is described as “light on the palate, effervescent and easy to drink.”

Co-Founder of San Diego’s Saint Archer Craft Beer in Super Bowl Ad was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: