Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent Monday to $3.580.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The average price was unchanged on Sunday and rose one-tenth of a cent on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is one-tenth of a cent more than one week ago and 3.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 3.4 cents more than one year ago.

The average price has dropped 2.2 cents since the start of the year.

–City News Service

San Diego County Average Gas Price Rises Slightly was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: