MarketInk: Bob Bolinger Out at Entercom, Karyn Cerulli Named San Diego Market Manager

By Rick Griffin

Share This Article:

Karyn Cerulli has been promoted to senior VP and market manager of Entercom San Diego, operator of five radio stations in San Diego. She also will serve as director of sales.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Cerulli succeeds local radio veteran Bob Bolinger, who held the position since 2015. He is pursuing other interests, according to an Entercom statement. “I’m not planning on retiring,” Bolinger told the Times of San Diego.

“The last four and a half years I have spent with Entercom have been among the most rewarding of my career,” said Bolinger, a 30-year veteran of San Diego’s radio industry. “I am very proud and grateful for what this amazing Entercom San Diego team has accomplished and wish them and Karyn only the very best.”

“I have great shoes to fill and am looking forward to leading the team to even greater success,” said Cerulli, who joined Entercom as director of sales in 2016. Prior to Entercom, she held the same position at Cox Media San Diego, an advertising division of Cox Communications. Cerulli also worked as a general sales manager for Cox Media Group in Atlanta and began her career as an account executive with Citadel Broadcasting in Providence, Rhode Island. She has 25 years of experience in the radio industry.

“Karyn is an exceptional, strategic leader who has made a mark since joining the team,” said Jeff Federman, regional president for Entercom. “She has built a great team and delivered outstanding results as director of sales. We are thrilled to have her at the helm of Entercom San Diego.”

Prior to Entercom, starting in 2009, Bolinger served as senior VP and market manager for CBS Radio Inc. when CBS operated KYXY-FM and KEGY-FM Energy 103.7. He joined Entercom in July 2015. In his career, Bolinger also has held managerial positions for Clear Channel Communications, the KFMB stations and Edens Broadcasting.

His volunteer community service in San Diego has included board positions with Make-A-Wish Foundation of San Diego, YMCA, San Diego Bowl Game Association and the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.

Entercom’s San Diego cluster includes KSON 103.7-FM, KBZT 94.9-FM, KYXY 96.5-FM, KXSN Sunny 98.1-FM and KWFN 97.3-FM The Fan.

After 30 Years at KGB-FM, Coe Lewis Among iHeart Layoffs

iHeart Media, the largest radio conglomerate in the country with more than 800 stations in 150 U.S. markets, recently restructured its market groups resulting in a round of employee layoffs, many occurring in its smaller and medium-size markets where staffs already had been reduced, striking another blow to local radio.

Several radio industry trade publications, including All Access, Radio Insight and Insider Radio, reported the total number of people affected across the country was several hundred. Variety said the number was between 850 and 1,000.

According to trade news reports and station sources, those losing their jobs in iHeart’s San Diego and Riverside markets included: Rob Scorpio, regional senior VP of programming; KGB-FM midday host Coe Lewis, who had worked at Classic Rock 101.5 for 30 years; Nina “Ruth 66” Reeba, a co-host and traffic reporter on KGB-FM’s “DSC” morning show; KGB-FM weekend host Jim McInnes; KHTS-FM Channel 93.3 morning host Steve Kramer; Chris Merrill, weeknight talk show host on KOGO-AM Newsradio 600; Chris “Qui West” Quiles, host on KSSX-FM Jam’n 95.7 in San Diego and KGGI-FM 99.1 in Riverside.

Lewis wrote on Facebook, “Hello my angels. I just wanted to let you know after 30+ amazing years at 101 KGB, I was let go today along with many other amazing talents in my company. I wanted you to hear it from me and I wanted you to know that you gave me a career most people could only dream of. How lucky for me that God let me be in your life and yours in mine for so long. I will miss you so much and I will miss sharing my passion for music with you. Corporate downsizing happens, and I guess it was my turn. I have been so lucky and I have worked with the most stunning talent and most wonderful people. I love, love, love you and thank you again for giving me the chance to work at the coolest station ever.”

Reeba’s goodbye message posted on the KGB website said, “I want to thank everyone reading this for a quarter century of love, support and listening to my crazy life play out on-the-air. The good, the bad and the ugly, it’s all been laid bare for you. Stuff I never planned on telling anyone I’ve told you on the radio. Lots of shame, embarrassment, self-loathing, regrets and bad choices. But, the thing that stands out the most about my long, happy radio career is so much laughter and many great people. So thank you. I’m forever grateful you listened to anything I had to say. Getting paid to go to work and laugh everyday was a gift beyond measure.”

iHeart termed the layoffs as “employment dislocation.”

Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman said in a statement, “We are modernizing our company to take advantage of the significant investments we have made in new technology and aligning our operating structure to match the technology-powered businesses we are now in. This is another step in the company’s successful transformation as a multiple-platform 21st century media company, and we believe it is essential to our future — it continues our momentum and adds to our competitiveness, our effectiveness and our efficiency with all our major constituencies.

“During a transition like this it’s reasonable to expect that there will be some employee dislocation, some by location and some by function. But the number is relatively small given our overall employee base of 12,500. That said, we recognize that the loss of any job is significant; we take that responsibility seriously and have been thoughtful in the process.”

iHeart Media operates seven radio stations in San Diego, including KGB-FM, KHTS-FM, KIOZ-FM, KMYI-FM, KOGO-AM, KSSX-FM and KLSD-AM.

The One Awards, Formerly The Addys, Extends Entry Deadline

The One Club for Creativity San Diego, the successor to the San Diego Advertising Club, has extended the entry deadline to Friday, Feb. 7, for its 2020 One Awards San Diego. The awards program was previously called the San Diego American Advertising Awards and the award was called an Addy.

The time frame for One Awards entries is work that appeared between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019. Judging is scheduled for Feb. 20 to 24. Per-entry fee is $175 for members, $150 for nonmembers. Awards will be presented March 20 at The Museum of Photographic Arts in San Diego.

In July 2019, the advertising organization changed its name and dropped an affiliation with the American Advertising Federation, switching to The One Club for Creativity, a New York-based organizer of an international advertising awards competition called The One Show.

The group was founded as the San Diego Advertising Club in 1911. In 2014, it had about 700 members. By 2019, the number had dropped to 200.

Oster and Associates Adds Cannabis Client

Oster and Associates, a San Diego branding agency focusing on cannabis brands, has been named the agency of record for Culinary and Cannabis of Irvine.

“Culinary and Cannabis events are uniquely special and something that fits Southern California’s entertainment landscape very well,” said Bev Oster, president of Oster and Associates.

The Orange County company hosts educational events featuring alternative uses of legal cannabis other than smoking. Attendees include health care professionals, advocacy groups and food and wine experts.

“We believe that people are looking for fun, new ways to enjoy cannabis. This includes learning how to cook with cannabis, incorporating luxurious skincare products and immersive spa treatments, just to name a few,” said Tamara Anderson, event director for Culinary and Cannabis.

“Tamara’s medical background as a licensed registered nurse and pastry chef means that she can creatively pair medical ideas and culinary concepts for others to enjoy,” Oster said.

Founded in 1986, Oster and Associates also has clients in luxury lifestyle, nonprofit, produce, retail gardening and sports industries.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.

MarketInk: Bob Bolinger Out at Entercom, Karyn Cerulli Named San Diego Market Manager was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: