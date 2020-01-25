SDCCU and BBB Recognize Students Via Ambassador Scholarship Program

Share This Article:

Photo courtesy SDCCUSan Diego County Credit Union and the Better Business Bureau serving Pacific Southwest recently recognized three San Diego students through the Ambassador Scholarship Program. The program reaches students heading off to college as entry-level consumers through peer to peer presentations providing them with the resources and tools needed for navigating credit and budgeting, online safety, rentals and housing, student loans and scholarships, and employment scams.

“As one of Southern California’s largest locally-owned financial institutions, SDCCU sees improving the financial health of today’s students as essential in helping them thrive in a competitive society. Learning the basics on how to manage your money early on, at a young age, is vital to future financial success.” said Teresa Campbell, SDCCU president and CEO.

“BBB is proud to join SDCCU, a fellow community leader dedicated to making a difference,” said Michael Sedio, VP, Chief Operating Office and General Council at the Better Business Bureau Pacific Southwest.

Students seeking consideration for scholarships were required to deliver presentations to their peers after receiving training on provided presentation material. In total, 101 presentations were delivered at 44 different high schools, reaching 21,746 students across San Diego, Orange and Imperial counties.

First place from Helix Charter High School, receiving a scholarship of $2,500 was Sundus Hersi. Second place from Serra High School, receiving $1,500 was Kevin Do and third, also from Helix Charter High School receiving $1,000 was Zubeyda Farah. Winners were honored in front of friends and family at a reception held at iHeartRadio on January 15. Additionally, all student participants received a certificate recognizing their contribution towards ethics and smart consumerism as official BBB Ambassadors.

