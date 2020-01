Share This Article:

San Diego County’s unadjusted unemployment rate dropped slightly, to 2.8 percent, in December, according to data released Friday by the state Economic Development Department.

Nonfarm industries in the San Diego-Carlsbad region added an estimated 2,500 jobs from 1,538,200 in November to 1,540,700 in December, while farm jobs fell by 600, from 8,700 in November to 8,100 in December. The county’s unemployment rate has been below 4% for three straights months.

The trade, transportation and utilities industry added 3,200 jobs from November to December, the most of any industry in the county. Construction added 1,400 jobs, education and health services grew by 1,200, financial activities by 1,000 and manufacturing jobs by 700, according to the EDD.

The biggest month-over-month losses came in leisure and hospitality, down 2,400. Government jobs fell 1,400 and professional and business services lost 1,000 jobs in December.

The county’s employers added 34,800 nonfarm jobs from December 2018 to last month, with farm jobs unchanged at 8,100 year-over-year. The professional and business services industry led the county in year-over-year job gains with 9,500. Around 79% of those job gains came from professional, scientific and technical services.

Construction jobs boomed by 8,600 over the last year, as well as government jobs, with 6,800, education and health services with 6,400, manufacturing with 4,500 and other services with 1,200.

Three industries lost a combined 2,500 jobs from December 2018 to last month, according to the EDD. Trade, transportation and utilities jobs and leisure and hospitality jobs fell by 1,100 each, while the information industry lost 300.

Statewide unemployment dipped to 3.7% from November to December.

Nationwide, unemployment sat at an adjusted 3.4% in December, down slightly from 3.5% the previous month.

— City News Service

