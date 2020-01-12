Two of San Diego’s Oldest Craft Brewers Collaborate on Pier Beer Project

Share This Article:

Two of San Diego’s oldest and best-known craft brewers have teamed to produce beers celebrating their locations north and south of the iconic Scripps Pier.

The collaboration developed after a meeting of Pizza Port‘s founders Gina and Vince Marsaglia and Coronado Brewing Company‘s co-founder Rick Chapman.

“I’ve known Gina, Vince, and the Pizza Port crew since back in the early days of the San Diego beer scene,” said Chapman. “Recently we got to talking and we realized we’ve never brewed together…It seemed like a home run to partner up.”

The result is two IPA concepts, one “South of the Pier” from Coronado Brewing, and the other “North of the Pier” from Carlsbad-based Pizza Port.

Coronado’s take is a classic west coast IPA brewed with Mosaic, Amarillo and southern hemisphere Waimea and Motueka hops. Pizza Port’s upcoming beer will feature northern hemisphere hops to play off the “North of the Pier” name.

“We wanted our version to showcase Pacific Northwest and newer European hops to have a slightly different take,” said Sean Farrell, director of brewery operations for Pizza Port and formerly head brewer for Coronado Brewing. “It was fun to showcase the difference in northern and southern hop profiles with our two beers.”

South of the Pier IPA debuts at Coronado’s three locations and select Pizza Port locations on Jan. 17. The beer will be available in 16oz can 4-packs and on draft throughout Coronado’s distribution network.

Pizza Port’s North of the Pier IPA, will release in May, available in 16oz six-packs at its pub locations and wherever Pizza Port beer is sold.

