SDCCU, County Library Begin Series of Financial Seminars

North Island Credit Union’s San Diego headquarters. Photo via thestradagroup.comSan Diego County Credit Union and the San Diego County Library System will begin three months of financial education seminars Wednesday at local libraries.

The credit union will host the financial wellness seminars through the end of March at various county library locations in an effort to improve financial health. According to SDCCU, seminar topics will include credit reports, identity theft, budgeting, college financing and home equity.

SDCCU held similar seminars in the first quarter of 2019.

“The best time to get your finances on track to strive towards your goals for a successful financial future is the new year and SDCCU is ready to help you,” SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Campbell said. “We are thrilled to once again partner with the San Diego County Library System to bring financial wellness seminars to many neighborhoods throughout the county.”

SDCCU will hold five seminars on Wednesday, focusing on how to trim a budget, home equity, financial crises and credit reports at the El Cajon, Crest, Solana Beach, Lakeside and Potrero libraries.

A full list of seminar locations and times can be found at sdccu.com/financialwellness. RSVPs are not required to attend, according to the credit union.

–City News Service

