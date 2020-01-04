Luxury Home Builder Unveils New Townhomes with Rooftop Decks at Civita

Share This Article:

A new community of 98 contemporary-design, tri-level townhomes with rooftop terraces has opened at Civita, the growing urban village in Mission Valley.

Located adjacent to the award-winning Civita Park and private Civita Recreation Center, the Avella townhomes offer luxury living in a low-maintenance environment.

Toll Brothers, a Philadelphia-based builder known for its luxury homes, is offering four different designs ranging from 1,500 to 2,300 square feet with up to four bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Prices start in the high $700,000s.

“Toll Brothers’ Avella offers the unique combination of luxury living in a beautiful park-like setting with extensive recreation, surrounded by Mission Valley’s renowned mix of shopping, entertainment and employment,” said Brad Hare, a Toll Brothers division president.

The company that been ranked by Fortune magazine as the most admired home builder for five years in a row. Hare said Avella is backed by Toll Brothers “legendary commitment to quality and customer service.”

A new Avella sales office at 2686 Franklin Ridge Road is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

San Diego-based Sudberry Properties is developing Civita as a sustainable, transit-oriented urban village. Plans for the 230-acre property call for up to 4,780 homes and apartments in numerous configurations, approximately 480,000 square feet for a lifestyle retail center, and 420,000 square feet for an office campus.

In September, Civita was was recognized as the “Best Urban Master-Planned Community of the Year” by the San Diego Building Industry Association.

