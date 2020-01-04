Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped two-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.595, one day after rising one-tenth of a cent.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The average price has dropped 56 times in the past 59 days, decreasing 46.3 cents to its lowest amount since Aug. 30, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 1.8 cents less than one week ago and 19.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 26.8 cents more than one year ago.

California had the nation’s highest average gas price in 2019, the second time in 20 years it had that distinction.

“California was one of the few states that went against the national trend of ending 2019 with a lower annual average gas price than in 2018,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“The U.S. average annual national gas price dropped from $2.72 a gallon in 2018 to $2.61 a gallon in 2019, but California’s average rose from $3.56 in 2018 to $3.72 in 2019. About 6 cents of that rise can be attributed to increased taxes, with the rest happening due to refinery problems in October that drove average prices well above $4 a gallon.”

The only other time in the past 20 years California’s average annual price surpassed that of Hawaii was 2015 when an explosion at the Exxon Mobil refinery in Torrance caused major supply issues, Spring said.

–City News Service

Little Change to San Diego County Gas Prices was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: