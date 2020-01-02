NASSCO Wins $98M Navy Contract for Year-Long Overhaul of USS Harpers Ferry

Share This Article:

San Diego-based shipbuilder NASSCO was awarded a $98 million Navy contract Thursday for work that needs to be done to the USS Harpers Ferry.

NASSCO, the largest full-service shipyard on the West Coast, is a major provider of repair services for the Navy. The firm-fixed-price contract calls for multiple areas of maintenance, repairs and modernization to the amphibious dock landing ship, which was commissioned in 1995.

The contract also includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to nearly $119 million.

Homeported in San Diego, the USS Harpers Ferry is part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. It was most recently deployed to the U.S. 5th and 7th fleet area of operations, returning home Nov. 27 after seven months away.

The contract was awarded Dec. 26, 2019. In its announcement, the Navy notes that $5.5 million of the funding was obligated at the time of the award, and the remaining $92.5 million will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Work to the ship is expected to be complete by the end of 2020.

— Staff report

