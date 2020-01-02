Little Change to Average San Diego County Gas Price

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped two-tenths of a cent Thursday to $3.596, its lowest amount since Aug. 30, one day after decreasing four-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 2.4 cents less than one week ago and 22.6 cents lower than one month ago but 26.5 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has dropped 55 times in 57 days, decreasing 46.2 cents. A 42-day streak of decreases totaling 40.7 cents ended Dec. 19 when it was unchanged. It has dropped 13 of the past 14 days, decreasing 5.5 cents.

–City News Service

