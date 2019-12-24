Share This Article:

San Diego ended the year with the distinction of being the ninth most expensive rental market among the 10 largest U.S. cities.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The national online rental listings site Zumper reported that the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Diego was $1,780 in December. A two bedroom apartment went for $2,350.

Tech mecca San Francisco was the priciest U.S. rental market at $3,490 for a one-bedroom unit and $4,500 for two.

There was some good news for renters, however, because rates in many cities showed small declines.

“Since it is well into slow moving season, all of the top 10 cities experienced either a flat or downward monthly trend,” Zumper noted.

Overall, the national median rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,230, while two bedrooms went for $1,465.

Report: Typical San Diego 1-Bedroom Apartment Rented for $1,780 in December was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: