Rincon Announces Native-American Owned Brewery

Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians announced this month the opening of the first certified Native American-owned brewery in Valley Center. The brewery, which will make its debut at the end of January, will be located next to Harrah’s Southern California Resort.

The brewery, named Rincon Reservation Road Brewery, will feature four different beers that pay homage to the heritage of the Native Americans, according to the tribe.

“We hope guests will get a taste of our culture along with enjoying great craft beer,” Ruth-Ann Thorn, chairwoman for the REDCO under Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, said. “We plan on bringing recipes that infuse our native plants and agriculture. All of our beers are made from the water sourced on our reservation.”

Thorn said the tribe hopes to educate the public about the rich history of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians who are known as the original Californians.” She said the group opted to tap into the brewery scene because of the popularity of craft beer in San Diego County, but don’t plan on competing with other brewers.

“We plan on complementing the space of craft beer that has already been successfully created here in San Diego,” Thorn said. “We hope to contribute to the beer industry by bringing a unique taste of Rincon Reservation through great beer and great stories of our culture.”

For more information on Rincon Reservation Road Brewery, go to www.3Rbrewery.com or call 760-751-3100.

