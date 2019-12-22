San Diego Gas Price Edges Up After Streak of Decreases

Posted by on in | 1 View
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
A car is fueled at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus.
A car is fueled at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Sunday to $3.639, three days after a 42-day streak of decreases ended.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The average price is 3.3 cents less than one week ago and 27.1 cents lower than one month ago, but 24.6 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price dropped 40.7 cents during the streak, the longest since a 54-day run from Aug. 15-Oct. 7, 2015.

— City News Service

San Diego Gas Price Edges Up After Streak of Decreases was last modified: December 22nd, 2019 by Christine Huard

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss