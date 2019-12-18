Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians Economic Output Tops $350 Million, Study Says

Share This Article:

The Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians generated more than $350 million in economic output last year while supporting nearly 3,500 jobs in San Diego County, according to figures released Wednesday by the tribe.

The tribe’s economic output has increased since its previous report in 2013, according to the latest economic impact study, which also projects that the Rincon Band will contribute an additional $735 million in economic output over the next two years.

Much of the tribe’s economic output comes from Harrah’s Resort Southern California, which the tribe owns and Caesars Entertainment Corp. operates.

“This study confirms we’re providing great value to our people, our local communities and all Californians,” Tribal Chairman Bo Mazzetti said in a statement. “Indian gaming provides a solid foundation for mutual value, and we will continue to build on proven success that reflects our core values of vision, unity and perseverance.”

The tribe partnered with the research and consulting firm Beacon Economics to conduct the study, measuring the Rincon Band’s economic contributions to San Diego, the 49th, 50th and 52nd Congressional districts and California as a whole.

According to the tribe, the study found that its economic output in each of the three districts was $179.7 million, $88.3 million and $12.6 million, respectively.

— City News Service

