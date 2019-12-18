Lyft Expands ‘Shared Saver’ Option to San Diego: Walk Could Lower Fares $6

Share This Article:

The ride-booking company Lyft announced Wednesday that it has expanded its “Shared Saver” ride option to three new North American markets, including San Diego.

Riders in San Diego, Los Angeles and Toronto will have access to the feature, which allows them to walk a handful of blocks to ensure their driver is taking the most efficient route to pick them up, then walk a short distance from their drop-off point to their destination.

The feature is intended to hasten ride times and reduce the instances of a driver circling a block looking for a suitable place to drop off a rider.

In addition to more efficient rides, the Shared Saver feature will result in lower fares for riders, according to the company.

“Shared Saver is a key next step in helping San Diego further address traffic and congestion by promoting shared rides,” said Lyft Southern California General Manager Hao Meng. “We’re proud to offer a more sustainable transportation solution and ensure drivers are taking the most efficient route at the same time.”

Lyft previously made the Shared Saver feature available in Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle. According to company officials, the feature has saved riders an average of nearly $6 per ride compared to a standard ride fare.

— City News Service

