The California Center for the Arts in Escondido. Photo courtesy of the center

Escondido wants more public art.

The Escondido Community Foundation announced a new round of grant funding and invited artists or organizations to create public artwork for the upcoming “Art Speaks: Escondido” initiative Monday.

The ECF, a regional affiliate of the San Diego Foundation, will accept proposals for the showcase until Feb. 20. The guidelines for applying can be found here.

“This is the second phase of our Arts and Beautification Initiative, which will work with the city of Escondido, California Center for the Arts, Escondido and local artists,” said Lisa Ruder, ECF member and chair of the foundation’s special projects operations team.

“Our goals are to enhance the image of Escondido, increase community pride while supporting underrepresented artists, and encourage community-based, interactive designs that will engage the public in meaningful ways.”

Proposals should feature “artwork that offers broad community benefits such as fostering a sense of place, enhancing Escondido’s image and identity, and heightening community exposure to and appreciation of the arts,” according to the foundation.

The foundation will host a grant seekers’ forum at 4 p.m. on Feb. 12 on Zoom. During the forum, SDF, California Center for the Arts-Escondido, and city of Escondido staff will be available along with ECF volunteers to answer questions about the grant process and to help artists who are considering whether to submit a proposal.

Those interested in attending the forum are asked to RSVP to Eve Childs at echilds@sdfoundation.org by Feb. 11.

Organizations and artists that are moved forward through the proposal process will be invited to submit a full proposal for art projects ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 by May 15, and will be provided a stipend for their time. All artwork is to be placed in the city of Escondido.

The full guidelines, including directions on how to register and apply, can be accessed at www.escondidocommunityfoundation.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.