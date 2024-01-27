An aerial view of the luxury vehicles on display for the Concours. Photo credit: Courtesy, La Jolla Concours d’Elegance

The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance, preparing for its 18th year shining a spotlight on classic cars, has revealed promotional art for the seaside event.

Instead of a single focus, the three-day Concours will showcase more than 170 meticulously restored makes and models from the transformative era of the 1920s and 1930s, including Bugatti, Duesenberg, Packard, Bentley, Rolls Royce and more.

Commemorative art for the event, beginning April 19, will be created by Scott Jacobs, well known for his photorealistic paintings of motorcycles and automobiles.

His subject for 2024 will be the 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III from Aaron Wiess’ collection. The model, replacing the Phantom II, is distinguished as the only V12 Rolls-Royce until 1998’s Silver Seraph; 721 V12 Phantom III chassis were built from 1936 to 1939.

Jacobs’ cover art will be featured on posters, programs, tickets, banners and more.

“This year, the Concours is a tribute to the Marques that symbolized the pinnacle of automotive elegance and engineering in the 1920s and 1930s,” said event Chairman Michael Dorvillier. “The cars from this era showcase the craftsmanship and groundbreaking designs that defined the roaring 20s and glamorous 30s.”

Early-access tickets for individual events start at $80, with prices set to rise March 6.