In its short existence, the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park has celebrated icons of pop culture, from “Star Trek” to Pac-Man and from Stan Lee to the Batman.

But this weekend, the museum is highlighting a pop culture sensation that has only been around for four years, but one that will resonate with San Diego’s large Filipino community.

“Lumpia with a Vengeance” is a wild, action-comedy film that was released in 2020 and has steadily gained popularity.

In 2022, the movie was the first Filipino film to screen and host a panel at San Diego’s Comic-Con convention. It returned last year for a panel discussion.

On Saturday it’s being recognized at the museum in an event coinciding with the film’s Blu-ray and DVD release. The Blu-Ray/DVD will include bonus content, including music videos and deleted scenes.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m. and includes displays of the film’s costumes and art from a companion comic book series, a panel discussion with the movie’s cast and crew, a signing even in the museum’s gift shop and, of course, lumpias from the Gaslamp Lumpia Factory, a downtown restaurant.

For the film’s writer, director and producer, Patricio Ginelsa, the event is a continuation of the movie’s unexpected success and an appreciation for San Diego’s support.

“To have Comic-Con Museum host our home video release is a fitting conclusion to our journey,” said Ginelsa. “We found our core audience with our Comic-Con appearances. Thank you to those who filled our panels and signings, visited our booth at Comic-Con, and paved the way for our theatrical, digital, and now DVD release!”

Seating is limited and is available on a first-come basis. For tickets and information, visit comic-conmuseum.org.