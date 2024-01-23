Irwin Jacobs speaks before the official groundbreaking. Photo by Chris Jennewein

San Diego is adding a fifth new arts venue to what Mayor Todd Gloria termed a “constellation of stars” with the groundbreaking on Tuesday for “The Joan” in Liberty Station.

The NTC Foundation, which manages Liberty Station, and Cygnet Theatre are partnering to transform historic Building 178 in the former naval training center into a world-class performing arts venue — and a permanent home for Cygnet.

It will be named The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Art Center — “The Joan” for short — in honor of the philanthropic couple who have given so much to the arts in San Diego and are lead donors.

A rendering of the completed arts center at Roosevelt and Truxtun roads.

“We are so grateful to Joan and Irwin Jacobs and other lead donors, the State of California and National Parks Service for their generous contributions that have propelled the project to this pivotal groundbreaking point,” said Lisa Johnson, CEO of the NTC Foundation.

When completed in the spring of 2025, the $43.5 million center will have a 289-seat theater, a 150-seat studio, two bars, three patios and support facilities including dressing rooms, a costume shop and orchestra space. Extensive soundproofing will minimize airplane noise from the nearby airport.

Cygnet Artistic Director Sean Murray promised to “weave this new performing arts center into the cultural fabric of our community” by offering space for small theater groups and other performing arts organizations that don’t have a permanent location.

Cygnet and the NTC Foundation hope to bring 50,000 theater attendees annually to enjoy live performances at the center and patronize restaurants and shops at Liberty Station. While 73% of the project’s fundraising goal has been met, additional donations are necessary for completion.

Gloria said The Joan, along with the new Rady Shell, Epstein Family Amphitheater, and recently renovated Museum of Contemporary Art and Mingei International Museum are a “constellation of stars” that have significantly improved the arts scene in San Diego.

He cited a recent city report that the arts and creative industries generate $10.8 billion in annual economic impact. “That’s a lot of jobs. That’s a lot of tax dollars,” Gloria said.

Irwin Jacobs echoed the Mayor in brief comments, saying that his businesses Linkabit and Qualcomm always supported the arts because that helped attract and keep the most talented employees.

Jacobs said he and Joan look forward to the opening of the new center, promising, “We will be here very often.”