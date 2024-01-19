Will dinosaurs roam the Del Mar Fairgrounds? This weekend at least, they’ll make an appearance, thanks to Jurassic Quest. Photo credit: Courtesy 22nd District Agricultural Association

Gather the fam – whether on ice or by sea, engaging in sport or paying tribute, oh the places you’ll go this San Diego weekend!

A couple of big tours come to town, all with major kid (or kid at heart) appeal:

Disney on Ice: Frozen and Encanto continues its latest tour at Pechanga Arena with the spotlight on the two popular films. The show opens Friday, but on Saturday and Sunday there will be three chances each day to see it. Evening shows take place at 7 p.m., with morning and day slots at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Admission starts at $20.

The Jurassic Quest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs also returns this weekend indoors at the Del Mar Fairgrounds with themed rides and attractions, “live” dinosaur shows and interactive science activities, including a giant fossil dig and real fossils, and a “Triceratots” play area for wee explorers. Doors open at noon Friday. Tickets start at $26.

In addition, two of San Diego’s top attractions offer special events this weekend, and in Legoland’s case, beyond:

SeaWorld offers “Inside Look,” a peek behind the scenes Saturday and Sunday to see what goes into providing the animal care for which the park is renowned. The access comes with park admission, which starts at $88 this weekend.

Legoland California in Carlsbad, meanwhile, for the ninjas in the family, has Ninjago Weekends each Saturday and Sunday starting this weekend and continuing through Feb. 19 (a bonus day, a Monday). There’s Lego Ninjago: The Ride and Ninjago Training Camp too. Weekend prices vary, but start at $104 as Ninjago Weekends open.

3 fun facts about the NEW Nya Mech Model ⬇



1️⃣ It is built out of 250,000 LEGO pieces



2️⃣ It took 960 hours to build



3️⃣ It is 13 feet tall!



Come check it out during LEGO NINJAGO Days! January 20-21, 27-28 & February 3-4, 10-11, 17-19#LEGOLANDCalifornia #LEGONINJAGOWeekends pic.twitter.com/UfSpx64pnL — LEGOLAND California Resort (@LEGOLAND_CA) January 13, 2024

Film fans: Oscar noms come out next week and The Holdovers features Paul Giamatti, a best-actor contender. He just won a Golden Globe too. See it at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills at 8 p.m. Friday or Saturday. Admission ranges from $17-20.

The 14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sportsfest and Community Celebration begins with a parade at 9 a.m. Saturday from Valencia Park Elementary, 5880 Skyline Drive, to MLK Recreation Center, a few blocks away. At the center, rock the sportsfest, which includes a basketball showcase, rock wall, live music, face painting, vendors and a health and wellness pavilion.

Finding a new hang is always good. Especially if it’s a fresh twist on an old hang. Head to the Lafayette Hotel in North Park for opening night at Lou Lou’s Club and Ballroom, a new nightspot in the new-look historic mainstay. Saturday’s Thee Sacred Souls show is sold out, but try ElectricLouieLand on Sunday. Tickets cost $15 online.