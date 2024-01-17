The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2023. Photo via @coachella

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, No Doubt and Tyler, The Creator will be the headliners for the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, organizers have announced with presale passes going on sale Friday.

Lana Del Rey is set to perform both Fridays of the two-weekend event, April 12 and 19, according to organizers. Other acts scheduled to perform Fridays include Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Ken Carson, and Ben Sterling among others.

Tyler, The Creator is set to be the headliner on Saturdays, April 13 and 20. Other acts scheduled to perform are Ice Spice, Blur, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, and Kevin Kaarl.

Doja Cat will close out each weekend on Sundays, April 14 and 21. Other acts set to perform before her are J Balvin, Jhene Aiko, Ludmilla, Lil Yachty, John Summit, and DJ Snake.

On Tuesday, No Doubt’s official page on social media shared a video confirming that the band will play together again. The members — Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young — appeared in the video to say that will “do a show,” but didn’t release any further details.

No Doubt’s last festival appearances came in 2015 with a stop that included San Diego’s Kaaboo music festival, according to the Orange County Register.

Festival officials said that the presale for weekend passes will officially start at 11 a.m. Friday at Coachella.com.

City News Service contributed to this article.