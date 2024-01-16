Alec Musser. Photo via @EW X

Actor Alec Musser, known for his role on “All My Children,” died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Musser, who also had a memorable part in the 2010 Adam Sandler comedy “Grown Ups,” was found Saturday morning by his fiancée Paige Press at the couple’s home on 10th Street in Del Mar.

“His fiancée last knew him to be alive on the evening of 01/12/2024 when she had gone to bed,” the San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner wrote. “On the morning of 01/13/2024, she awoke and went to find the decedent seated and slumped forward on the bathroom floor. She noted a firearm near him and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and called 911. Paramedics and law enforcement responded and confirmed the death.”

Press shared the news on Instagram, writing, “RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.”

Musser was born in New York and later attended the University of San Diego. He won the role of Del Henry on the long-running ABC soap opera in July 2005 after winning the second season of the reality show “I Wanna Be a Soap Star.”

He played a role described as “Water Park Stud” in 2010’s “Grown Ups.”

Sandler, who co-wrote, co-produced and starred in the film, posted a tribute to Musser on Instagram, writing: “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

–City News Service