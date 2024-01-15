Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa (L to R). Photo via @Variety X

Nominated artists Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo are set to perform at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, organizers announced Monday.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, “Music’s Biggest Night” will include perform3`ances by the artists on Sunday, Feb. 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcast live at 5 p.m. on the CBS Television Network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For”? has garnered her five awards this year, including Record of The Year, Song of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written For Visual Media and Best Music Video, plus the artist is vying for a sixth award with a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Never Felt So Alone” with Labrinth. The song “What Was I Made For”? is featured in the motion picture “Barbie.”

Three-time Grammy winner Dua Lipa is nominated for two awards: Song of The Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media, both for “Dance The Night” also featured in the film “Barbie.”

Three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo is up for six awards: Album of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for “GUTS”; Record of The Year for “vampire”; Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “vampire”; and Best Rock Song for “ballad of a homeschooled girl.”

Comedian Trevor Noah, who is nominated for a Grammy Award, will be hosting the show for the fourth time. He could become the second person to host and win a Grammy on the same night. Kenny Rogers hosted and won the best male vocal performance award for “The Gambler” in 1980. Noah’s “I Wish You Would” is nominated for best comedy album.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.

Fans will be able to access exclusive behind-the-scenes Grammys content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the red-carpet and more via the Recording Academy’s digital experience on live.grammy.com.