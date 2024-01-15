Photo via Pixabay

“Mean Girls” opened in first place at the North American box office over the holiday weekend, taking in an estimated $33.2 million, according to industry estimates released Monday.

The new version of 2004’s hit is written by Tina Fey, who wrote the original, and is based on a hit Broadway musical inspired by the original film.

The Jason Statham-starring action film “The Beekeeper” opened in second place with about $19 million in ticket sales Friday through Monday, Comscore reported.

Third place went to “Wonka,” which took in another $11 million in its fifth week in theaters.

Fourth place went to the romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” which added another $8.5 million to its total in its fourth weekend.

The animated adventure “Migration” was fifth with $8.3 million in its fourth week.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases were “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” ($6.6 million), “Night Swim” ($5.5 million), “The Boys in the Boat” ($4 million), “The Iron Claw” ($3 million) and “The Book of Clarence” ($3 million).

This weekend’s overall box office haul from Friday through Monday was estimated at $121.7 million. The year-to-date total is more than $322.7 million, down about 9.7% compared to 2023, according to Comscore.

Updated at 11:15 Jan. 15, 2024

–City News Service