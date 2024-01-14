Alec Musser. Photo via @EW X

Actor Alec Musser, known for his role on “All My Children” and a memorable part in the 2010 Adam Sandler comedy “Grown Ups,” has died at the age of 50, according to multiple media reports.

TMZ reported that Musser’s fiancée, Paige Press, said Musser died Friday night at his home in Del Mar. The entertainment website said no further details were given concerning the cause of death.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Press shared the news on Instagram, writing, “RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.”

Adam Sandler expressed his condolences following the loss of Musser on social media.

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

Musser was born in New York and later attended the University of San Diego. He won the role of Del Henry on the long-running ABC soap opera in July 2005 after winning the second season of the reality show “I Wanna Be a Soap Star.”

He played a role described as “Water Park Stud” in 2010’s “Grown Ups.”

City News Service contributed to this article.