The San Salvador out in the harbor. Photo by Chris Stone

Enjoy the Maritime Museum of San Diego? Take the next step and join in as the museum begins its next Docent Volunteer Training Program on Tuesday.

Docent tasks include acting as a guide to small groups and educating guests while participating in on-the-water experiences such as the day sails offered most weekends aboard the galleon replica San Salvador.

“The docents add tremendous value to the visitor experience,” said Raymond Ashley, the museum’s president and CEO. ” Their knowledge and friendliness make an impression for all ages …”

Training sessions are set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays on the upper west-end deck of the historic Victorian-era 1898 steam ferryboat Berkeley. Classes include a 45-minute walking tour of one of the ships.

Volunteers will learn about maritime history with a focus on the 16th through 21st centuries represented by the vessels and artifacts in the museum’s collection. Docents will engage with museum visitors, fielding questions and sharing knowledge to enrich the guest experience. Training is conducted through a series of lectures, readings and walking tours.

Volunteers interested in the program, but unable to attend on Tuesdays may opt for the museum’s mentorship program in which docent recruits collaborate one-on-one with an experienced docent to build the necessary skill set.

Museum membership is required to be a docent. Questions about the Docent Training Program may be directed to Docent Chair Jim Cassidy at jimdcass@aol.com or at (661) 406-0605.