The Casbah has been a fixture on the San Diego music scene since 1989. Photo credit: @CasbahMusic via Facebook

The Casbah is marking a big anniversary in January and shows are selling out fast.

“This month the Casbah celebrates 35 years with incredible locals, touring acts, and some reunions of old favorites,” the venue posted on Instagram.

Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds on Sunday follow the sold-out show with El Ten Eleven and Optiganally Yours.

On Monday there’s the free Bowie Birthday Bash, in honor of the late rock icon, followed by local troubadours Sutton James & the Finest City Band, with Jesse Lamonaca and Justin John Rodriguez, on Wednesday and Neil Hamburger on Thursday.

Shows already sold out for the celebration month include Jan. 12 and 13 dates for the Dragons, Uncle Joe’s Big Ol’ Driver and Alvino & the Dwells and Jan. 14 with the Beat Farmers and Cadillac Hearse.

The venue is featuring 35-year anniversary merchandise, designed by Shepard Fairey, including tees, tanks, hoodies and mugs.

The Casbah opened in 1989 in a smaller location with a legal capacity of 75. Yet significant bands passed through, such as Nirvana, the Smashing Pumpkins and the Lemonheads.

Five years later, they moved to their long-time home at 2501 Kettner Blvd. The larger space has a capacity of more than 200, with an enclosed patio and a back room featuring a pool table, booths and a full bar.

Scores of artists have played there, covering a multitude of genres and eras, from the White Stripes, Death Cab for Cutie and Basement Jaxx to Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, the Raveonettes and Liz Phair.