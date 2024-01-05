If it’s time to start thinking about a refresh for your home, the San Diego Spring Home Show is here for you. Photo credit: Barry D from Pixabay

This San Diego weekend is gonna be a chilly one. It’s a nice time to think of home and hearth, comforts like laughter, a cozy fire and warm bowl of soup and well, beer. It is San Diego after all.

The SoundOn Festival, exploring contemporary music from around the world, opens Friday at the Athenaeum Art Center in Logan Heights. The program celebrates the music of San Diego composer Adam Greene, who will offer two world premieres at the festival. The event also features a new work by Mark Menzies commissioned by the Athenaeum. Individual shows, which continue through Sunday, cost $30, while a series pass costs $85.

Yes, you may have just packed away the lights and tinsel, but Valentine’s Day is only five weeks away! Forgive us. But for First Friday at Liberty Station, June Rubin Studio is hosting a Valentine’s Day collage craft from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for early birds who want to get a start on their gifts. There is a $5 fee to cover art supplies. Also as part of the evening, listen to a performance by Basin Street Brass and catch a free 8:30 p.m. show at Mockingbird Improv.

See off San Diego favorite Gregory Page, who is about to set off on a European tour, as he performs at Templars Hall at Old Poway Park at 7:30 p.m. Friday. His most recent album, Modern Man, came out last year. Tickets cost $18.

Spring cleaning is one thing, but spring transformation takes a plan. The San Diego Spring Home Show, opening at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, offers up home improvement professionals in an interactive show for those who are looking for all manner of remodeling, landscaping and decorating inspiration. Register online for free passes to the show, at the San Diego Convention Center’s Hall B1. Otherwise it’s $10 at the door.

The 13th annual San Diego Brew Festival features the best in craft beer from more than 70 breweries in San Diego County and beyond, with eats from food trucks and music from cover bands at Liberty Station’s NTC Park. There will be beer, cider and kombucha too. Admission for the event, at 1 p.m. Saturday, starts at $50.

Speaking of Mockingbird Improv, it’s probably best to start off the year with a laugh and the venue has weekly offerings on Saturday to make it happen. The early show, at 7 p.m., “All Hands on Deck!” show mimics the old TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and is family friendly. The 10 p.m. show, Rat City, features “San Diego’s edgiest young improvisors,” for adult chuckles. Admission starts at $15.