Venerable singer/songwriter Paul Anka will make a stop in Palm Desert for two shows early next week as part of his Seven Decades Tour.

Anka is scheduled to take the stage Jan. 9-10 at 7 p.m. each evening in the McCallum Theatre at 73000 Fred Waring Drive, according to the theater.

“Paul Anka is one of the most successful singer/songwriters in music history, with more than 500 songs to his credit and 100 million albums sold,” the theater said in a statement. “He has the distinction of being the only artist in history to have a song on the Billboard charts in seven consecutive decades.”

Anka, 82, is known for hits including “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Puppy Love” and “Lonely Boy.” He also wrote the theme for “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” the Tom Jones hit “She’s a Lady,” and the English lyrics to the French tune “My Way,” which became one of Frank Sinatra’s signature songs.

He recorded his first number-one hit, “Diana,” at the age of 15. In 2020, he was a performer on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”

More information about the performance, including ticket information, can be found at mccallumtheatre.org.

