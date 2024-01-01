Princess Goes. Photo by Joe Gall

Actors becoming musicians is nothing new. Kevin Bacon, Billy Bob Thornton, and Dennis Quaid pulled it off. But Dexter? Michael C. Hall, who played serial killer Dexter Morgan on the Showtime series, is now taking a stab at singing in the alt-rock band Princess Goes.

The quirky trio – which also includes keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie) and drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers) — are touring on their recently released second full-length album, “Come of Age,” which brings the band’s synthy nod to ‘80s New Wave to the Music Box on Jan. 5.

Despite Hall’s immediately recognizable looks, don’t expect to find an ominous Dexter on stage. “If people have some sort of preconception, it’s pushed aside once we’re up there doing our thing,” he says. “I go to dinner, and people are like, ‘Hey, you’re that guy!?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not actually that guy.’ [This is] just another version of ‘I’m not that guy’.”

General admission tickets to Princess Goes are $25 and can be purchased here.

Gator by the Bay Returns

Event organizers have announced a partial list of headliners for the 21st Annual Gator by the Bay, the four-day Cajun celebration that will take over San Diego Bay’s Spanish Landing Park May 9-12. In addition to 100 music performances on seven stages — including Rosie Flores, C.J. Chenier, and Marcia Ball — the all-ages event will feature Mardi Gras parades, delicious Southern cuisine (can you handle 10,000 lbs. of crawfish?), and dance lessons.

Covering multiple genres of music, from zydeco and New Orleans jazz to blues, swing and rockabilly, the festival’s artist lineup also includes Deke Dickerson and the Whippersnappers, Mitch Polzak & the Royal Deuces, and Sonny Landreth. A very special blues headliner will be announced in January.

Tickets to Gator on the Bay can be purchased beginning Jan. 3 here. If you attended last year and would like to share your feedback via a survey, you have the chance to win a complimentary four pack of tickets good for any day.

On the Horizon

Earlier in the new year, there are numerous noteworthy shows for which you can buy tickets to now. They include:

The Charlatans (UK) + Ride — Jan. 6 at House of Blues. The English rock band that formed in 1988 and had three No. 1 albums in the UK will be joined by British shoegazing band Ride. Tickets here.

Judge Reinhold & Screening of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” — Jan. 26 at The Magnolia. While the El Cajon venue is known more for its musical performances, it seems fitting that the space will screen the ‘80s coming-of-age comedy based on Clairemont High School. The fact that star Judge Reinhold will also be in attendance is, like, so rad. Tickets here.

Porno for Pyros — Feb. 15 at The Observatory North Park. After a 26-year touring hiatus, the Perry Farrell-fronted alternative act is wrapping things up with the Horns, Thorns, en Halos farewell tour. Tickets here.

Grace Potter – March 16 at The Sound. The Vermont-born, raspy-voiced singer-songwriter-musician is touring on her latest release, “Mother Road.” Tickets here.

