The Old Point Loma Lighthouse. Photo credit: nps.gov/

The Old Point Loma Lighthouse – which is almost 170 years old – at the Cabrillo National Monument will be closed 10 days next month for restoration, officials announced Thursday.

Renovations will take place Jan. 8-18. Interior work, which will include painting and other minor repairs, is aimed at protecting masonry walls from the damp, coastal environment, according to park service officials.

“This restoration effort is part of our commitment to preserving our national treasures, and we appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation during this brief closure,” said Visitor Services Program Manager Amanda Gossard.

Although the lighthouse will be under construction, Cabrillo National Monument will be open to the public during the project. Visitors can still explore other features of the park including views of San Diego, the coastline, tide pools, hiking trails and educational exhibits.

“We understand the importance of the lighthouse as a symbol of San Diego’s past and rich maritime history, Gossard added.

The National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Crew will be handling the project.

Constructed in 1855, the Old Point Loma Lighthouse is a local icon and gives visitors a glimpse into the life of a lighthouse keeper.

More information about Cabrillo National Monument can be found online or by calling 619-523-4285.

– City News Service