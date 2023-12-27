FILE PHOTO: Comedians and brothers, Tom (L) and Dick Smothers, star of the television series “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Show” accept the Favorite Singing Siblings award at the 3rd annual TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, California March 13, 2005. The awards show honors classic television shows and performers. REUTERS/Fred Prouser FSP/File Photo

Tom Smothers, the stammering, innocent-looking driving force behind the groundbreaking “Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” TV show in the 1960s that led the way for the political and cultural satire of “Saturday Night Live,” has died at 86 after a recent battle with cancer, it was announced Wednesday.

A family statement released by the National Comedy Center said Smothers died peacefully Tuesday at home with his family at his side. The statement did not mention a place of death, but Deadline reported it occurred in Santa Rosa.

“Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner,” said Dick Smothers, his brother and co-star.

“I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage — the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

The National Comedy Center released its own statement, which said: “Tom Smothers was not only an extraordinary comedic talent, who, together with his brother Dick, became the most enduring comedy duo in history, entertaining the world for over six decades — but was a true champion for freedom of speech, harnessing the power of comedy to push boundaries and our political consciousness.

“Tom was a true pioneer who changed the face of television and transformed our culture with The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which satirized politics, combated racism, protested the Vietnam War, and led the way for Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show, today’s network late night shows, and so much more.”

“The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” aired on CBS from 1967-69, taking on an increasingly political tone as the war in Vietnam raged. At one point, CBS executives ordered the show to be taped and completed some 10 days in advance so more edgy content could be edited out.

The brothers brought a folk music element to their act, with Tom playing the acoustic guitar and Dick playing standup bass — mixing humor within their music. Dick played the straight man to Tom’s slightly dim-witted character.

But their humor also pushed barriers in the politically charged 1960s – – and eventually, the barrier-pushing pushed executives too far and the show was canceled.

The show also featured popular musical acts of the day such as Joan Baez, Buffalo Springfield, the Doors and Jefferson Airplane. In 1967, folk singer Pete Seeger made an appearance on the show, his first network appearance in 17 years following the blacklisting of the 1950s.

The Smothers Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 2, 1989.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, flowers will be placed on the star at 6555 Hollywood Blvd.

Besides his brother Dick, Smothers is survived by his children Bo and Riley Rose Smothers; grandson Phoenix; Marcy Carriker Smothers; sister-in-law Marie Smothers, and several nephews and a niece, the National Comedy Center said.

—City News Service