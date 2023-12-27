Six San Diego County students are among 37 student artists whose artwork will appear in the 2024 “Being Water Wise Is…” student art calendar, officials said this week. Courtesy photo

Six San Diego County students are among 37 student artists whose artwork will appear in the 2024 “Being Water Wise Is…” student art calendar, officials said this week.

The calendar is produced every year by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, and showcases student artwork with an emphasis on the importance of water conservation.

Water agencies submit artwork for consideration among the winners of their local competitions. A total of 26 Southern California water agencies submitted 234 entries this year, according to the San Diego County Water Authority.

The artists were recently recognized during a virtual awards event hosted by the Metropolitan Water District. MWD Board Chairman Adán Ortega Jr. thanked the students, their family, friends and educators who supported the contest.

“You are truly extraordinary and helping us to see water in new ways and bringing us greater appreciation for its value to our daily lives, and to our society overall,” Ortega said. “Thousands of people will see the calendar that will be published, celebrating winning entries, and learn from it as well.”

Artwork from the student winners will remain on display at the MWD’s downtown Los Angeles headquarters in January.

The entire calendar can be viewed at www.mwdh2o.com/media/tw3hwe3f/student-art-calendar-2024.pdf

–City News Service