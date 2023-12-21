The North Carolina band takes part in the 2022 Holiday Bowl Battle of the Bands. Photo credit: holidaybowl.com

The Holiday Bowl isn’t just about the game.

There’s the parade the morning of the game, Wednesday, but the night before kick it all off with the free Snapdragon Bowl Bash at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Gaslamp Quarter.

The Battle of the Bands will be the highlight of the festivities. It features the University of Louisville and USC marching bands performing at the corner of 5th Avenue and Market Street.

In addition to the 6 p.m. Battle of the Bands, the Bowl Bash includes live music, games, contests, photo opportunities and more.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. is the sponsor of the opening festival.

“We encourage San Diegans of all ages to attend the Snapdragon Bowl Bash,” said Dennis Dubard, president of the 2023 Holiday Bowl. “Everyone can enjoy the incredible university marching bands, have dinner, check out all the other entertainment and get caught up in a college football atmosphere at its best.”

The parade begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Harbor Drive. The game between the Cardinals and the Trojans begins at 5 p.m. at Petco Park.