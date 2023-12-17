Timothée Chalamet (L) stars in the title role of “Wonka” and Hugh Grant plays the Oompa Loompa. Photo via @totalfilm X

“Wonka” opened with $39 million this weekend to lead all films in North America, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

A prequel of sorts to the classic 1971 film “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” which was based on Roald Dahl’s 1964 children’s novel, “Wonka” stars Timothée Chalamet in the title role. It easily topped “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” which grossed $5.4 million in its fifth weekend in theaters, Comscore reported.

Third place went to “The Boy and the Heron,” which grossed $5.1 million Friday through Sunday, one week after opening in first place.

“Godzilla Minus One” was fourth with $4.8 million in its third week, followed by “Trolls Band Together” with $4 million in its fifth weekend.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “Wish” ($3.2 million), “Christmas With the Chosen: Holy Night” ($2.9 million), “Napoleon” ($2.2 million), “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” ($2 million) and “Poor Things” ($1.2 million).

City News Service contributed to this article.